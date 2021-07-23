EC man gets prison for possessing child pornography

Jul. 23—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison after authorities say they found him in possession of numerous images of child pornography.

Derek M. Demars, 35, pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to one felony count of possession of child pornography.

Nine additional counts of the same charge were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long.

Long ordered Demars to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

He was also fined $1,018.

As conditions of supervision, Demars must complete a sex offender assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police received information on Feb. 24, 2020, that suspected images of child pornography were linked to an Eau Claire web address. The images were uploaded using Dropbox.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was not able to identify specific child victims stemming from the images.

The Dropbox user identification affiliated with the images was linked to DeMars. Authorities executed a search warrant on Sept. 9 granting them access to the entire Dropbox folder linked to Demars. A majority of the videos found in the folder depicted young girls engaged in various sex acts.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Demars' residence. Demars, who was living in a downstairs room, was taken into custody. He agreed to answer questions and said he accessed "kiddie porn."

Demars said he was sent several images while on a chat area. He said he should have deleted the images from his phone but did not.

Demars estimated the ages of the girls depicted in the videos ranged from 5 to 13. He then asked for a lawyer.

Authorities found two sex toys behind a chair in Demars' room. One of the toys was shaped like a waist area and contained female genitalia. The toy was the size of a child's waist area.