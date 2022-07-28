EC man gets prison for selling meth, lying about identity

Jul. 28—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man with a previous conviction for selling methamphetamine will spend four years in prison for selling meth to an informant and lying to police about his identity.

Justin A. Castner, 37, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of methamphetamine delivery and identity theft.

Felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Jon Theisen.

Castner was ordered to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Castner must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment. He must also have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint in the drug case:

A confidential police informant bought a 1.1 grams of methamphetamine from Castner in Eau Claire on Feb. 9, 2021.

The controlled drug buy was captured on video.

At the time of the buy, Castner was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.

According to the criminal complaint in the identity theft case:

An Altoona police officer on patrol on Dec. 30, 2020, noticed a vehicle with a defective passenger side taillight and pulled it over on Hamilton Avenue, near Harlem Street, in Altoona.

Castner was driving and identified himself to the officer as a different man.

The officer knew that Castner was a known drug user. He obtained a photograph of Castner and determined the man driving the vehicle appeared to be Castner.

The officer discovered that Castner was on probation for drugs and other crimes, had a revoked driver's license, and was subject to an ignition interlock requirement. There was no ignition interlock on the vehicle.

The officer confronted Castner about his true identity. Despite being given multiple opportunities to admit his true identity, Castner continued to maintain that he was a different man.

Castner was arrested and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

Castner was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of methamphetamine delivery in August 2017 in Monroe County. He was also convicted of a felony count of attempted methamphetamine delivery as a party to a crime in December 2015 in Trempealeau County.