EC man gets prison for selling large amounts of heroin and fentanyl mix

Nov. 9—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 10 years in prison for selling large amounts of a heroin and fentanyl mix and for having this mix and other drugs in his possession.

Terrance J. Wilson, 48, 1828 S. Hastings Way, was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of narcotics delivery, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping. He was also sentenced on an unrelated felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Wilson to spend eight years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Wilson must maintain absolute sobriety, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment. He must also have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

Schumacher also fined Wilson $4,126.

According to the criminal complaint:

An investigator with the West Central Drug Task Force received information in January that Wilson was involved in selling heroin and a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

A confidential informant told the investigator Jan. 21 he could buy heroin from Wilson.

In a controlled buy that same day, the informant bought fentanyl from Wilson in Eau Claire.

A second controlled buy of fentanyl between the informant and Wilson was conducted Feb. 18. The drug investigator noted this transaction occurred within 1,000 feet of Memorial High School.

A third controlled buy was arranged on March 1. Wilson was pulled over by police as he was on his way to the meeting spot for the controlled buy.

Wilson was searched and two bags were found on his person. They contained heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine. A used syringe was found inside the vehicle and Wilson's cellphone was seized.

Authorities then executed a search warrant of Wilson's room at the Evenox Motel.

They found a semi-automatic pistol loaded with eight rounds, more than $1,400 in cash, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and prescription medication.

Various drug paraphernalia, including a scale, pipes and packaging materials, were also found in the room.

At the time of his arrest, Wilson was free on bond for a pending 2020 felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of his bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.

Wilson was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in May 2017 in Wood County and a felony count of cocaine delivery in March 2005 in Eau Claire County.