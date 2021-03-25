EC man gets prison for sexual assault-related crimes

Mar. 25—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man accused of sexually assaulting two girls and attempting to assault a third girl will spend 7 1/2 years in prison.

Dustin L. Titera, 41, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of causing mental harm to a child.

Two felony counts each of repeated sexual assault of the same child and causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity, and felony counts of child enticement and attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child were previously dismissed but considered by Judge John Manydeeds at sentencing.

Manydeeds ordered Titera to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Titera cannot have contact with the victims or with other children without a sober chaperone. He cannot work or volunteer in a place where children under age 17 are present.

Titera must register as a sex offender for 15 years and undergo a sex offender assessment and any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two girls, who are now 17 and 18 years old, told police they were sexually assaulted by Titera at an Eau Claire residence when they were between the ages of 5 and 10.

Besides the sexual contact with the girls, they said Titera touched himself sexually in front of them on numerous occasions.

Both girls said the incidents had an effect on them for several years.

One of the girls said she had great anxiety and couldn't trust anyone. She said she had trouble eating and felt like she may die.

The second girl said the incidents caused her to become depressed.

A boy, now 16 years old, told authorities Titera attempted to sexually assault him at an Eau Claire residence when he was 4 or 5 years old.