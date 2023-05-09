EC man gets prison for sexually assaulting woman in Oakwood Mall bathroom

May 8—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend six years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at an Oakwood Mall bathroom after blackmailing her.

David J. Allen had threatened to make public nude photos the woman had previously sent to him, authorities said.

At a sentencing hearing Monday afternoon, the victim told Judge Annette Barna she sent some topless photos of herself to David Allen in exchange for money because "I was in a rough spot financially."

"But it's a decision that has proven to be one of the worst I ever made," she said.

Once Allen had the initial photos, the woman said, "he had power over me and he knew it."

The woman said she was in constant fear Allen would release these photos to someone she knew.

"I still have fear of where these photos are and where they went," she said. "I was scared to tell anyone what was going on."

"If he is allowed on the streets, he will find a way to do it again," the woman said of Allen.

Allen was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court on felony counts of second-degree sexual assault by use of force and threats to communicate derogatory information, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Barna ordered Allen to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Allen must undergo a sex offender assessment, register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and have no contact with the victim or Oakwood Mall.

Allen was fined $805.

"I was shunned by my friends, co-workers and extended family," Allen told Barna before his sentencing. "I am so sorry for all the hurt and chaos that I caused."

Barna said Allen is more concerned about how this will affect himself and his family than how the victim is affected.

"That's troublesome for me," she said.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were sent to Oakwood Mall on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, for a reported sexual assault that had occurred in a restroom.

Story continues

A woman told officers she was a broke 18-year-old college student in March 2020 when a man added her on Facebook. The woman said she did not know the man, but that they had some mutual friends.

A few days later, the man messaged the woman, asking if she wanted money. The man said he would pay her $1,000 if she sent him three to five topless photos of herself.

The woman said she declined the offer, but later reconsidered because she "really needed the money."

A few weeks later, the man thanked the woman for the photos and demanded more. She refused. The man then said he would release the photos to her family, friends, work and school if she did not send more.

The woman then sent the man more photos. And this scenario continued for the next 18 months. The man's continued demands included how many photos to send, what poses she had to be in, and what parts of her body that had to be exposed.

In December 2021, the man offered the woman $40,000 if he could see her naked in person. He said he would then delete all the photos he had of her.

The woman said she didn't really want to meet the man. But she wanted the photos deleted and this had been going on for more than 18 months.

The woman said she and the man agreed to meet near the family bathrooms at Oakwood Mall.

The woman met the man near the food court on Dec. 28, 2021. The woman said she made the man promise to only look at her and not touch her.

The woman, who was holding pepper spray, let the man into the bathroom. She threatened to spray him if he touched her.

The woman removed her shirt and bra. The woman then removed her pants and underwear after the man demanded her to do so.

The man told her to put the pepper spray down because it was making him nervous. The man took off his coat, which revealed a black holstered handgun. The woman said she put the pepper spray down because she was afraid of the gun.

The man rapidly advanced toward the woman and pinned her body against the bathroom wall. He then sexually assaulted her. The woman said she complied out of fear.

The man fled out the bathroom door following the sexual assault.

Following an investigation, police determined Allen matched the photo provided by the woman.

Police then arrested Allen.

Allen made several unsolicited statements including, "Whatever was said makes me seem like a big scary thing," "I don't feel like I have done like anything horribly mean and abusive to somebody," "I don't feel like I have done anything scary," and "It feels like something got blown way out and it needs to be addressed and sorted out."