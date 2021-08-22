EC man gets prison for sexually assaulting teen at house party

Aug. 21—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen girl during a house party in February 2020.

Louis C. Williams, 60, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of third-degree sexual assault.

Two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault were previously dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher ordered Williams to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Williams was fined $518.

As conditions of supervision, Williams cannot have contact with the victim, drink alcohol or enter taverns.

He must undergo a sex offender assessment and any recommended programming or treatment.

Williams must also register as a sex offender for the next 15 years.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girl said the assault occurred during the evening hours of Feb. 2, 2020, in a bedroom at a Mappa Street residence.

The girl said she went to the residence with a friend to attend a small gathering.

The girl said she met Williams at the party, who supplied her with vodka and whiskey. She said she was feeling heavily intoxicated.

At one point, the girl said, she lay down on a bed because of her level of intoxication.

She said she then found herself alone in the room with Williams, who engaged in sexual contact with her.

A sexual assault examination of the girl was conducted Feb. 3, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

Williams denied having sexual contact with any female at the residence.

DNA from the evidence was linked to Williams.