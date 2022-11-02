EC man gets prison for spending spree with woman's lost credit card

Nov. 2—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for going on a one-day spending spree with a credit card a woman inadvertently dropped at a bowling alley.

Andrew L. White, 38, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of identity theft. Three additional counts of the same charge were dismissed but considered by Judge John Manydeeds at sentencing.

Manydeeds ordered White to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, White cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users and must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

White was also fined $1,105.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told Eau Claire police that she must have accidentally dropped her credit card Dec. 29 while at an Eau Claire bowling alley.

A day later, the woman said, she learned that someone tried to use the card two different times at Ross Dress for Less. After contacting her bank, the woman learned the credit card was used for 12 different transactions at Walmart, Scheels, The Buckle, Kwik Trip, Mega Holiday and other locations.

The woman's credit card had been used to purchase items or services valued at $823.

A police officer was able to obtain video of the transactions made with the credit card from two stores. The same male was in both videos.

The officer circulated the man's picture to his law enforcement colleagues and the suspect was identified as White.

On Jan. 10, police received surveillance video from two additional stores, which confirmed that White made transactions there as well with the woman's credit card.

Police discovered that White was in the Eau Claire County Jail for a different matter. White declined to speak to an officer concerning the credit card case.