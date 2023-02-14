EC man gets prison for taking guns, rocket launchers, ammo during burglary

Feb. 13—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend five years in prison for his role in a town of Drammen burglary where fifteen guns, rocket launchers, ammunition and other items were taken.

Shaun L. Galloway, 53, 2507 S. Hastings Way, pleaded no contest Monday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Two felony counts of theft were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher ordered Galloway to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Galloway must maintain absolute sobriety and pay $47,759 in restitution along with his co-defendants.

Galloway also cannot have contact with the victim, his co-defendants, or known drug dealers or users.

Co-defendants Charles D. Marshall, 40, and Kaden D. Bruder, 25, both of Eau Claire, return to court today and March 20.

Bruder and Galloway committed the burglary, and the guns were then sold to Marshall, authorities said.

According to the criminal complaint:

The owner of a home on Pine Road in the town of Drammen told Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies on Oct. 9 that the home had been burglarized.

There was no sign of forced entry to the home, which had been unoccupied for some time. The owner said many items were missing from the "gun room" of the residence.

The owner said very few people knew about his gun room and that whoever committed the burglary knew of the room, its location and its contents.

Based on surveillance video, the man said his girlfriend identified the two burglary suspects as Bruder and Galloway.

Among the items taken included 15 guns, military-grade rocket launchers, 5,000 rounds of ammunition, surveillance cameras, jewelry and silver coins.

The owner said the value of the items taken totaled $20,550.

Bruder and Galloway were subsequently arrested.

Bruder told authorities that he and Galloway went to the town of Drammen residence. Galloway led him directly to the gun room. Bruder said they removed guns from the room and loaded them into the van they were driving.

Bruder and Galloway then sold the guns to Marshall for $2,500.

A woman who lives on Birch Street showed authorities where Marshall left some of the guns in her basement. Marshall was subsequently arrested.

Bruder was convicted of a felony count of burglary in November 2021 in Eau Claire County. Galloway was convicted of a felony count of identity theft in March 2016 in Eau Claire County.

Marshall was convicted of a felony count of cocaine delivery in March 2016 in Eau Claire County, and a felony count of criminal sexual abuse of a child in September 2003 in Cook County, Ill.