EC man gets probation for burglarizing tavern, stealing till

Jan. 18—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for burglarizing a town of Seymour tavern and stealing a till.

Tyler C. Moe, 36, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of burglary of a building and possession of burglarious tools.

Misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and theft were dismissed but considered by Judge Michael Schumacher at sentencing.

As conditions of probation, Moe cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with Fox Run Tavern or known drug dealers or users.

Moe must also maintain absolute sobriety, complete treatment court, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Moe was fined $1,056.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the Fox Run Tavern on Nov. 21 in response to a burglary alarm.

Deputies arrived to find an open window and footprints leading to the north toward the woods by Olson Drive.

Inside the tavern, deputies saw that the window had been removed and placed inside against the wall just under the opening of the window.

One deputy observed a broken piece of wood lying on the floor.

Other deputies noticed that two of the tills had been opened and were empty. The third till was missing.

Deputies followed the tracks leading from the tavern to the 6100 block of Olson Drive.

One deputy found a black metal container that appeared to be a till from a cash register. The till was laying in the snow five to 10 feet from the road. The deputy also saw a black bag, which appeared to be a tool bag with reflective material on it, near a tree.

Another deputy then found Moe hiding in a tree about 10 to 15 feet above the ground. Moe got out of the tree when commanded to do so.

Moe is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in September 2019 in Eau Claire County.