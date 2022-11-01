EC man gets probation for choking woman after assaulting dog

Nov. 1—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend one year on probation for choking a woman after she told him to stop assaulting his dog.

Fredrick G. Brown, 39, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and battery. He was originally charged with a felony count of strangulation and suffocation.

A misdemeanor count of intentionally and negligently mistreating animals was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Jon Theisen.

As conditions of probation, Brown cannot have contact with the woman. He must also undergo a domestic abuse assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Theisen fined Brown $1,086.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman contacted police Monday night, Sept. 27, 2021, to report that she had been choked by Brown earlier in the day in a van in the parking lot of the Eau Claire Walmart.

The woman said she had been residing with Brown in the van since late August but that they were no longer in a romantic relationship. She said he was abusive and she was in fear of him.

Early that day, the woman said Brown began to "freak out" at his dog. He grabbed the dog and yanked its leash toward him.

Brown then began to repeatedly strike the dog and stomp on its head multiple times.

The woman said Brown constantly strikes the dog for anything it does. He will hit it for whining, moving in the car and making too much noise. He has made numerous comments that he is willing to kill the dog.

The woman said she was afraid Brown was going to significantly injure the dog on Sept. 27, 2021, so she stepped in and told him to stop hitting the animal.

Brown then turned his anger and frustration at the woman. She said Brown grabbed her violently by the arm and yanked her forward. He then placed his hand over her throat and squeezed tightly.

Brown told the woman he would ask her if he wanted her opinion. He threatened to kill her if she left. The woman said she was unable to breath and afraid Brown was going to kill her.

Story continues

The woman said Brown choked her for 30 to 45 seconds. He released her eventually. When she left the van under the pretense of needing to use a restroom, she messaged a friend for help.

A police officer noticed a series of bruises on her arm and legs.

The officer contacted Brown in the Walmart parking lot. He said the woman's bruises came from the dog jumping on her.

The officer determined the bruises were not consistent with being jumped on by a dog and arrested Brown.

The dog, which was underweight, was transported to the Eau Claire County Humane Association for safe keeping.