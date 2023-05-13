EC man gets probation in connection with assault of elderly woman

May 12—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation in connection with the physical assault of a 68-year-old woman in Eau Claire.

Phayeesern Vang, 34, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of bail jumping.

Misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge John Manydeeds.

As conditions of probation, Vang must undergo a mental health assessment and maintain absolute sobriety.

Manydeeds also ordered Vang not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or engage in violent or abusive contact toward anyone.

Vang was fined $618.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a residence on Thursday, Dec. 8, for a domestic disturbance. The officer learned that Vang had physically assaulted a 68-year-old woman. Vang and the woman have resided together.

The officer contacted the woman. She had a large welt on the right side of her face. Her face was significantly swollen and her right eye appeared to be almost swollen shut.

The officer saw a paper towel on the ground that was saturated with blood. The officer observed blood spots on the floor near the woman.

Two people who were with the woman said they lived in an adjacent apartment. They said they were watching a movie when they heard a loud thud coming from the woman's apartment.

The couple paused the movie to check on the woman after hearing further commotion.

The couple knocked on the woman's door and Vang then walked out the door carrying two bags.

The couple said Vang usually comes to the door right away, but this time he didn't.

The couple opened the door and saw the woman getting up off the floor.

The couple said this was not the first time an incident like this happened.

The officer later spoke to Vang about the incident. He denied being at the woman's residence.