EC man gets probation for crashing vehicle into truck and tree

Apr. 20—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation after police say he crashed a stolen vehicle into a parked truck and tree in the 1100 block of Polk Avenue.

Malik A. Bell, 26, 721 Oxford Ave., pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, causing damage to property by eluding an officer and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of theft were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Michael Schumacher.

As conditions of probation, Bell must pay $17,185 in restitution, maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment. He also cannot have contact with the victims or known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint:

While on patrol on Sunday, Aug. 28, an Eau Claire police officer noticed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on East Hamilton Avenue and approaching the roundabout at State Street.

The officer activated his squad car's emergency lights and siren when the man driving the vehicle turned onto Tyler Avenue. The suspect driver accelerated and reached speeds exceeding 100 mph in a 25 mph residential neighborhood.

The officer terminated the pursuit because of the risk to area residents.

The officer then noticed that the suspect vehicle may have crashed into something because he saw the vehicle in the air.

The officer discovered that the suspect vehicle crashed into a parked pickup truck on Polk Avenue. After hitting the parked truck, the suspect vehicle drove into a yard and crashed into a tree.

The suspect vehicle had severe front-end damage. The passenger side of the parked truck was shredded.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, witnesses said, fled from the scene on foot by the time the officer arrived.

Bell's name was on some identifying materials that were found inside the suspect vehicle. Bell was found by officers walking on Patton Street.

Bell was taken into custody and transported to the Eau Claire County Jail.

The registered owner of the suspect vehicle told police Bell did not have permission to drive the vehicle.

At the time of this incident, Bell was on bond for pending felony cases in both Dane and Eau Claire counties. A condition of the two bonds prohibited him from committing any new crimes.

Bell was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of eluding an officer in September 2018 in Eau Claire County.