EC man gets probation in criminal to-do list case

Feb. 28—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for a November traffic stop where authorities found a to-do list that had three criminal acts written on it.

Stephen M. Woodford, 30, 2519 Paulina St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of bail jumping and possession of narcotic drugs.

Misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed knife, possession of illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Michael Schumacher.

As conditions of probation, Woodford cannot have contact with his co-defendant or known drug dealers or users. He must also complete treatment court and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Woodford was fined $1,036.

Co-defendant Ashley L. Stock, 33, of Elk Mound, returns to court March 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Fall Creek police officer stopped a vehicle headed eastbound on East Lincoln Avenue (U.S. 12) near Kennedy Avenue at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in Fall Creek. Two Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies also responded to assist with the traffic stop and arrests that followed.

Stock, the driver, and Woodford, the passenger, were taken into custody after drug paraphernalia was found in the car and because both were out on bail for other pending court cases.

Items indicating drug use were found in the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Woodford voluntarily turned over a knife he had on his person to a deputy before being searched. The deputy then found a straw with a white residue in one of Woodford's pockets. The residue tested positive for the potent opioid drug fentanyl.

During the search, the deputy also found a "to-do" list on Woodford. The list included a reminder to buy a half-gram of fentanyl. Other items on the list included "go shoplifting" and "sell dope."

A search of the vehicle uncovered tin foil with burned residue on it, rubber tie-off bands, butane torches, alcohol prep pads, syringes and more straws with white residue on them.

At the time of this incident, both Woodford and Stock had pending cases for misdemeanor retail theft in Eau Claire County. He was also on bond for a felony narcotic drug possession charge in Chippewa County.

Woodford was convicted in 2020 of felony methamphetamine possession in Eau Claire County.