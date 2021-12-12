EC man gets probation for driving into a business, eluding police

Dec. 11—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for driving his car into the outside of a business and then trying to elude police by trekking through a wooded area.

Aaron M. Trumble, 36, 1827 Whipple St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Two counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

As conditions of probation, Judge Emily Long ordered Trumble to pay $11,275 in restitution and have no contact with the victim.

Trumble must also undergo a domestic abuse evaluation, an alcohol and drug assessment, and any recommended programming or treatment.

Long fined Trumble $1,303.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to multiple calls made by employees at 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, about a car that struck the Phillips Medisize building on Eau Claire's southwest side.

When officers arrived on the scene, the vehicle was stuck and the driver had already fled. Eyewitnesses gave a description of the driver and the direction he'd fled, which was north toward the Chippewa Valley Technical College Diesel Education Center.

While combing the area an officer spotted light from a cellphone someone was carrying while walking through a wooded area nearby. That officer went to the light's location, but it was gone by the time he got there.

An Eau Claire Sheriff's Office deputy spotted Trumble running from a recreational trail near Clairemont Avenue at about 1:12 a.m. and arrested the man.

During the search, a woman called police to tell them that Trumble had gone to pick her up after her shift at the business.

She said when she got into the car, Trumble was passed out behind the wheel with his foot on the brake. The woman had difficulty waking Trumble, ultimately shaking him.

When he woke, Trumble put the car into gear and accelerated through the parking lot.

He barely missed hitting an employee, based on security camera footage, and then drove into steel posts for an awning over the employee entrance.

The woman saw an open container of Twisted Tea — an alcoholic iced tea drink — in the car, which officers found in the center console.

Following his arrest, Trumble admitted to an Eau Claire police officer that he had hit the building.

At the time of the crash, Trumble was out on bond for two pending cases for alleged domestic abuse.