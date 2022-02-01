EC man gets probation for forging check destined for IRS, kicking officer

Feb. 1—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend seven years on probation for stealing a check destined for the Internal Revenue Service from a woman's mailbox and forging it to have it paid to himself, and for kicking a police officer and damaging his body camera.

Nathan D. Stevens, 38, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and uttering a forgery, and unrelated felony counts of identity theft, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.

As conditions of probation, Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Stevens to pay $3,624 in restitution, undergo any recommended programming or treatment, and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

Stevens was also fined $1,428.

According to the criminal complaint in the check forgery case:

An Eau Claire woman told police she made out a check to the IRS for $8,100 on Sept. 8, 2020, and placed the check in her mailbox the next day. The woman said she opened her bank statement on Sept. 18, 2020, and found that someone had cashed the check in the amount of $1,250.

The woman said she had a photo of the check and it had been made out to a Nathan Stevens.

The woman contacted her bank and was informed that the check had been cashed Sept. 10, 2020, at the US Bank at 77 Roosevelt Ave. She believed the check had been washed of all the ink she put on it.

The woman said the amount of the check was changed, along with the date and the recipient. She said the signature showed her name but was not her signature.

Police used bank surveillance video from Sept. 10, 2020, to show the check was cashed by Stevens.

According to the criminal complaints in the police officer battery case:

Altoona police officers were called April 21 to a report of a vehicle parked in a driveway on Garfield Avenue. A man said the vehicle was in his driveway and he didn't know who the vehicle belonged to.

Two officers saw a vehicle pulling out of a driveway in that area and attempted to follow the vehicle.

Story continues

When the vehicle turned onto Second Street West, the female driver got out of it and fled on foot. She was apprehended a short time later.

The driver told officers that Stevens had also been in the vehicle and may have a gun on him.

The driver said Stevens was chasing her with the gun at one point.

An officer saw a man crossing backyards on Garfield and Hayden avenues. The man was eventually cornered by officers and identified as Stevens.

Officers found a BB gun on Stevens.

Stevens resisted officers' attempts to get him into a squad car. At one point, he kicked an officer in the chest, causing the officer pain and damaging his body camera.

Stevens also damaged the emergency lights on the squad car.

Officers searched Stevens and found a T-Mobile portable Wi-Fi hotspot that belonged to the Chippewa Falls school district.