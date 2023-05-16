EC man gets probation for Hy-Vee gas station robbery

May 15—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend five years on probation for his role in the robbery of an Eau Claire gas station.

Aaron E. Frederick, 37, pleaded no contest Monday in Eau Claire County Court to an amended felony count of robbery with threat of force. He was originally charged with a felony count of armed robbery.

Felony counts of bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine, and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Michael Schumacher.

As conditions of probation, Frederick must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Frederick also cannot have contact with Hy-Vee or engage in acts or threats of violence toward anyone.

Frederick's co-defendant, Karen A. Frederick, 46, also of Eau Claire, returns to court June 20.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers were sent to the Hy-Vee gas station on Saturday, March 25, in response to a report of an armed robbery.

The store clerk said a man and woman entered the store and began stuffing their pockets with various items. When the clerk asked them if they were going to pay for the items, the man told the woman to run.

The man then displayed a large wooden stake he was carrying in his backpack. The woman ran out of the store and the man walked out after her.

The clerk said the man didn't make any threats toward her. She said he pulled the wooden stake from his backpack and displayed it to her. The clerk said she got scared and locked the entrance doors before calling police.

A backpack that was left in the area of the gas station contained a Wisconsin ID that belonged to Aaron Frederick and an unused glass smoking pipe with the presence of methamphetamine.

Officers located Karen Frederick, who was walking through the parking lot. She began calling for a man named Aaron. When told why she was being stopped, Karen Frederick said she didn't take anything.

Aaron Frederick was then found behind the gas station. He was attempting to hide his identity. He was placed in a squad car. Methamphetamine was later found on his person.

Karen Frederick admitted she was going to steal a cheesecake, but decided against it and put it back. She admitted that she and Aaron Frederick carry large sticks with them. She described them as weapons to defend themselves from other homeless people. She denied that they robbed the store.

Officers found methamphetamine and other drugs in her jacket pocket. "I should have swallowed it before you caught me," she said.

At the time of this incident, Aaron Frederick was free on bond for pending felony and misdemeanor cases in Eau Claire County. As a condition of bond, he was prohibited from committing any new crimes.