EC man gets probation for jumping off bridge to avoid police

Jun. 3—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who was surrounded by police on the Phoenix Park bridge and jumped into the Chippewa River in an attempt to elude officers will spend one year on probation.

Jesse D. Olson was able to get to shore from the cold water without injury and into the hands of waiting officers, police said.

Olson, 32, 107 Randall St., pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. A misdemeanor count of bail jumping was dismissed.

Judge Michael Schumacher fined Olson $886.

As conditions of probation, Olson cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users. He must also maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to Eau Claire police and the criminal complaint:

Two Eau Claire police officers were assigned to pick up a man at 107 Randall St. for a hold by his probation officer just after 8 a.m. on Monday, April 26.

The man, identified as Olson, made threats to his probation agent and the agent was issuing a warrant for his arrest.

As one officer pulled up to Olson's residence, he saw a male wearing sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt walking away from the area.

Police dispatchers said they were watching the same man on a public space camera as he was now walking east across the Phoenix Park bridge.

An officer drove to the east side of the bridge in an attempt to contact Olson as he left the bridge.

By the time the officer arrived, Olson had left the bridge and was walking north on Riverfront Terrace.

But when Olson saw the officer's squad car, he turned and began running back across the footbridge.

The officer pulled his squad car up to the east side of the bridge to prevent Olson from turning back. At the same time, a second officer was positioned on the west side of the bridge to prevent Olson from leaving the bridge on that side as well.

After one of the officers told Olson to stop, Olson started to climb over the railing of the bridge.

A second officer told Olson not to jump, but he did jump off the bridge and into the Chippewa River below.

Olson then began to swim toward the east shore, where two officers were waiting for him. Olson was cooperative and taken into custody after he exited the river.

EMS personnel were called to the scene because of the time Olson spent in the cold river. But Olson refused medical treatment and said he didn't want to go to the hospital.

Olson was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.