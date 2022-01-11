EC man gets probation for knocking out man's teeth in bar fight

Jan. 11—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for knocking out another man's teeth during a fight outside an Eau Claire tavern.

Darrius D. Johnson, 23, 1828 S. Hastings Way, pleaded guilty Monday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery.

A felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, battery and resisting an officer were dismissed but read in by Judge Sarah Harless at sentencing.

Johnson was fined $518. As conditions of probation, Johnson cannot have contact with the victim and must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Co-defendant Derrick T. Williams, 25, 301 Twin Oak Drive, Altoona, returns to court Friday. Co-defendant Leah M. Pederson, 28, of Eau Claire, was previously sentenced.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were called to Scooters Bar at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, on a report of multiple people fighting and one man laying on the ground.

A woman said she, a female friend and a man were at a nearby bar when the female friend gave them a ride to Galloway Street so they could pick up the man's vehicle.

When they got to the parking lot, Johnson approached the three of them. Johnson is the female friend's ex-boyfriend.

A fight ensued between the three people in the car and the three co-defendants.

The man was eventually attacked by Johnson, Williams and Pederson. The man was out of breath and there was blood on the pavement under him. He had multiple cuts and abrasions on his face, forehead and right elbow. His mouth was bleeding and he had several teeth missing from the top of his mouth.

Police reviewed video footage from nearby cameras. Williams and Johnson can be clearly seen hitting and kicking the man in the head. Pederson can also be seen instigating a fight.

Police apprehended the three co-defendants at the scene.