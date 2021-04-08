EC man gets probation in large copper theft case

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·2 min read

Apr. 7—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man, accused by authorities of stealing 2,000 feet of power cord and a large amount of copper wire on two occasions in January 2020 from a town of Union business, will spend four years on probation.

The value of the thefts and damage caused by the man reached about $30,000, authorities say.

Matthew W. Gheer, 29, 1123 Pershing St., pleaded guilty Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of theft, criminal damage to property and burglary, and unrelated felony counts of theft, conspiracy to commit delivery of methamphetamine and methamphetamine delivery.

Judge John Manydeeds gave Gheer the option of spending 30 days in jail or performing 240 hours of community service.

As conditions of probation, Gheer must pay restitution, the amount of which will be determined within 60 days. He must also maintain absolute sobriety, undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any recommended programming or treatment, and have no contact with the victims or known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy was sent Jan. 28, 2020, to Haas Redi-Mix on Town Hall Road in the town of Union because someone had cut electrical cords from conveyor machinery the previous night.

About 2,000 feet of cord were cut from five pieces of machinery. It appeared a pickup truck and trailer were used to haul away the cord. The suspect left three propane tanks, an ATV tire and a lighter near the machines that were damaged.

Pictures of some of the cord left behind by the suspect were sent to area scrap and recycling centers.

An employee said he would stay overnight to see if the suspect returned.

On Jan. 30, 2020, a Haas Redi-Mix employee saw a dark-colored pickup truck pulling a trailer arrive on the property at 4:35 a.m.

The male driver went to a pile of wire located in an outbuilding.

The driver exited the truck, disappeared for 30 seconds, and came back carrying a large amount of copper wiring. He placed the wire into the trailer and left the business.

Using video from a nearby Kwik Trip, deputies were able to identify the driver of the suspect vehicle as Gheer.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over Feb. 6, 2020, at Hastings Way and Birch Street for not having a front license plate. Gheer was taken into custody and transported to the Eau Claire County Jail. Gheer told a deputy scrapping was his form of employment.

Gheer said he took catalytic converters that were sitting by a dumpster at a location near Elk Mound. He said he also took a pile of copper that was sitting behind a shed Jan. 30, 2020, at the Haas Redi-Mix plant.

A Feb. 11, 2020, search warrant executed at Gheer's residence recovered items consistent with what was stolen from the Haas plant.

Recommended Stories

  • MLB All-Star game to be played in Denver after leaving Georgia

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tells 'The Ingraham Angle' Colorado has more restrictive voting laws than Georgia

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib vows to fight bankruptcy over tax bill

    Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak said he has received a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay $411 million in taxes, slamming it as a political move to wreck his career. In a Facebook post, Najib said the bankruptcy notice was issued Tuesday at the end of the first day of an appeal to overturn his graft conviction and 12-year prison sentence. Najib, 67, faced multiple corruption charges after he lost 2018 elections in a shocking defeat fueled by public anger over a multi-billion-dollar looting at the 1MDB investment fund that he founded.

  • JPMorgan's Dimon sees U.S. economic 'boom' that could 'easily run into 2023'

    A 'multi-year booming economy could justify' current stock market valuations, says Dimon.

  • JPMorgan CEO tells shareholders a long economic boom is around the corner

    Around this time last year, as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold in the U.S., JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that a "bad recession" was looming. Now, thanks to government intervention in the form of the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, his outlook is much more hopeful. Dimon sent an optimistic letter to shareholders on Wednesday, explaining that strong consumer savings, expanded vaccine distribution, and the Biden administration's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal should combine to create a booming U.S. economy that could last until 2023, The Wall Street Journal reports. He described the scenario as a "Goldilocks moment," in which fast, sustained growth occurs alongside inflation and slowly rising interest rates. Dimon believes there's a way to solidify even longer-term growth, as well. In the letter, he called for a new version of an American "Marshall Plan" — referring to the U.S. aid initiative to rebuild Western Europe after World War II. The strategy would include affordable child care, streamlined safety-net programs, and job training that would result in higher-wage jobs and heftier labor force participation. He noted the strategy will likely require increased taxes on the wealthy, but argued people would accept that if they "thought their taxes were going toward helping the poor and disadvantaged." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPBiden expected to announce new executive actions on gunsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • U.S. government, states ask judge to deny Facebook's request to dismiss lawsuits

    The Federal Trade Commission and a big group of U.S. states asked a federal court on Wednesday to deny Facebook Inc's request to dismiss major antitrust lawsuits filed against the social media giant in December. The FTC, in its filing, said Facebook bought photo-sharing app Instagram because Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg believed it was "a large and viable competitor" and purchased the messaging app WhatsApp to neutralize a nascent threat. The FTC has asked the court to order Facebook to sell those assets.

  • Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law granted political asylum by Britain

    Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law said he has been granted political asylum in Britain, where he arrived last July after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on his home city that has been heavily criticised by the West. The move is certain to ratchet up tensions between London and Beijing as Britain opens its doors to potentially more than five million residents of Hong Kong in the wake of the contentious security legislation. "The fact that I am wanted under the national security law shows that I am exposed to severe political persecution and am unlikely to return to Hong Kong without risk."

  • Judge tosses former Rep. Katie Hill’s suit against tabloid

    A lawsuit by former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill of California against the Daily Mail was dismissed Wednesday by a judge who said the tabloid was protected under the First Amendment when it published nude photos of her. Judge Yolanda Orozco wrote in her decision that she accepted the Daily Mail’s argument that the publication of the photos was "a matter of public issue or public interest.” Hill’s lawyer, Carrie Goldberg, indicated her client would appeal.

  • Manhunt ongoing in York County after ‘multiple’ people shot near Rock Hill

    A suspect was last seen south of Rock Hill, South Carolina as police use a drone and helicopter to search. Sheriff urges public to not share information on social media.

  • Suez Canal blockage: Investigators analyzing Ever Given's black box that could hold key to costly grounding

    The investigation into the grounding of a massive container ship that blocked access to the Suez Canal has turned to the black box on the Ever Given.

  • The Bravest Man on Earth

    Vladimir Putin’s intended strategy to dispose of his most outspoken foe seems evident: slow-motion assassination. Russia’s hero for our time, Alexei Navalny, sits in Penal Colony No. 2 awaiting his fate, which is probably death by disease. Conditions are so bad in the prison, which is currently beset by a tuberculosis outbreak, that Putin can simply let the institution do his dirty work for him. Navalny is being tortured in his cell — guards wake him up eight times a night to deny him rest — and as he complains of a cough (though a high fever he cited earlier this week has subsided) he seems not to be getting platinum-club medical care. He has two herniated disks and is starting to lose feeling in his hands, according to his lawyers, citing an MRI scan. He has lost 30 pounds in the past three weeks. Navalny, 44, is the world’s greatest journalist (his exposé of what is thought to be Putin’s billion-dollar Black Sea palace, which is so ornate it would make a Romanov blush, was the scoop of the century). He is also our leading dissident (he tirelessly campaigns against the authoritarianism and corruption of the Putin regime) and a fantastically gifted entertainer. Picture a Borat who, instead of ridiculing easy targets at no risk of anything except possibly of spraining a wrist picking up all of the awards sent his way, actually rides out into the wilds to oppose one of the world’s most evil men, under constant threat of assassination. That’s the best way to understand how Navalny, going undercover posing as an agent of state security, managed to get on tape a phone interview with one of his own (failed) assassins. Navalny even got the would-be murderer to explain how he did it: by putting the lethal nerve agent Novichok in Navalny’s underwear when he was campaigning against Putinism in Siberia. Navalny then got on a flight (to Moscow) that was so long that the killers assumed Navalny would be dead by the time the plane landed, but instead the pilot made an emergency landing and called an ambulance. First aid extended Navalny’s life. His wife arranged for him to get first-world attention in a German hospital, but even so he spent five weeks in a coma. Lesson learned? No. As soon as Navalny woke up, he announced he would return to Russia and fight Putinism some more. Putin joked that he couldn’t possibly have ordered the hit because if he had, his spies would have finished the job (he laughed while he said this), and his regime announced that Navalny would be jailed if he came back. When Navalny did indeed return, this past January, the lawyer-turned-shareholder-activist-turned-unofficial-leader-of-the-opposition was immediately arrested at the airport. At his urging, Russians gathered in the street from coast to coast to protest the kleptocracy. Yet in his initial weeks in prison, Navalny continued to post jaunty updates on social media. He called his lodgings “our friendly concentration camp.” In recent days, his posts have taken a turn for the grim and he began a hunger strike last week. Courage of this sort simply isn’t seen in Russia. It isn’t seen anywhere. It is incomprehensible, perhaps more today than before. As our world gets safer and safer, genuine physical courage grows rarer and rarer. It has become common, in the United States at least, for prominent persons to claim the status of political martyrdom when suffering nothing other than rude criticism. To all who claim to be soldiers for truth, defenders of democracy, and devotees of human rights, the existence of Navalny and his woes ought to at least be instructive — and humbling. He is determined to oppose Putinism with everything he’s got. If it costs him his life, as it probably will, so be it. “I’m not going to be able to persuade everyone but I will persuade some people simply because I stand on the facts and the truth,” he told The New Yorker. Assuming Navalny’s life is about to be snuffed out by Putinism, it’s hard not also to feel a twinge of resentment and guilt about how little we in the West have done to draw attention to what is happening. Alexei Navalny ought to be the most famous person on the planet. There ought to be schools named after him from Seattle to Warsaw. The news shows ought to kick off every night with somber updates on his condition. World leaders ought to begin every press conference furiously demanding his release from prison. George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Barbra Streisand ought to be hitting the talk-show circuit to plead his case. College students should be wearing T-shirts with his face on them. Taylor Swift should be toplining benefit concerts for his party, which is banned from participating in parliamentary elections. The Grammys, Oscars, and Emmys should be chock-a-block with tributes to him. And yet what happens as Navalny’s life gets crushed out of him? His plight barely registers in the West. We’re all so obsessed with our own nano-disputes that this gigantic historical figure somehow remains an unknown. Most of what little reporting comes to us in America about him is from Russia boffins, niche writers. He is such an obscure figure that the New York Times could run this headline less than three months ago: “Who is Aleksei Navalny?” Who indeed. A tennis player, maybe? Putin has been slightly knocked off guard by all of this; who could have expected the troublemaker actually to return to Russia, and how unruly might the protesters become should Navalny become a martyr? Unbudgeable Russian leaders — Putin just signed a law generously extended his own potential term as ruler until 2036, at which point his reign would be longer than Stalin’s by more than a decade — have been toppled in Russia before, and though Putin controls television and much else in the media, the Internet has proved to be powerful counterprogramming. Navalny’s YouTube videos have earned more than 100 million views, and he has millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter as well. Navalny already speaks of the assassination attempt as the time “when I died,” and he lives as though he cannot be destroyed. Should he somehow survive to walk out of that prison cell, he will become a mythic character on a plane with Mohandas Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Vaclav Havel, and Nelson Mandela. But Putin is aware of this possibility and disinclined to let it happen. It would be very much in character for him to cause Navalny’s death without making it too obvious. Meanwhile we in the West fret about whether it’s voter suppression to forbid interest groups to hand out water bottles at polling places.

  • Biden expected to announce new executive actions on guns

    President Biden is set to announce on Thursday several executive actions to address gun violence, including requiring buyers of "ghost guns" to undergo background checks, several people familiar with the matter told Politico. Ghost guns are homemade or makeshift weapons that do not have serial numbers. Politico reports that it's unclear what additional executive actions might be taken, but gun control advocates who have spoken with White House officials have theorized Biden could announce a ban on firearm purchases for people convicted of domestic violence against their partners and regulations on concealed assault-style firearms. The White House has said it's up to lawmakers to come up with legislation to expand background checks and close loopholes. Biden is also expected to reveal that he will nominate David Chipman as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, a person familiar with the matter told Politico. Chipman is a former ATF agent who serves as a senior policy advisor at Giffords, a gun control organization founded by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) after she was shot in 2011. In 2020, at least 19,223 Americans died due to gun violence, up nearly 25 percent from 2019. A senior Biden administration official told Politico the White House has been "working hard from day one to pursue actions to reduce gun violence. We understand the urgency. No one understands the urgency more than the president and we are looking forward to rolling out some of the initial actions we can take." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersRefund the police

  • U.S. Senator Manchin, in threat to Biden agenda, opposes reconciliation, backs filibuster

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a pivotal vote in the evenly divided Senate, said on Wednesday he was opposed to a process called reconciliation that makes it easier to pass bills without Republican support, a potential blow to President Joe Biden's chances of passing a huge infrastructure measure. Manchin also said he would not support any step to weaken the ability of Republicans to mount filibusters to block legislation. "I simply do not believe budget reconciliation should replace regular order in the Senate," Manchin said in an opinion piece in the Washington Post.

  • Defrocked US priest revered in East Timor accused of abuse

    A list of names was posted on the Rev. Richard Daschbach’s bedroom door. Daschbach was idolized in the remote enclave of East Timor where he lived, largely for his role in helping save lives during the tiny nation’s bloody struggle for independence.

  • The controversy over Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo exposes the ugly reality of social media

    Social media presents a false reality, as Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo shows. Seeing edited images can negatively affect people's mental health.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • A huge sawfish was discovered dead in the Lower Keys, police said.

    A large sawfish — a federally protected species — was found dead Tuesday afternoon near a popular boating spot in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • Kim Jong Un says North Korea facing its 'worst-ever situation'

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has acknowledged his country was facing the “worst-ever situation” as he addressed thousands of grassroots members of his ruling party during a major political conference in Pyongyang.

  • Myanmar security forces attack town that resisted with arms

    Security forces on Wednesday stormed a town in northwestern Myanmar where some residents had used homemade hunting rifles to resist the military's February seizure of power, killing at least 11 civilians and injuring many others, local news reports said. If the 11 deaths are confirmed, it would be one of the highest single-day death tolls outside the country's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay. The online news site Khonumthung Burmese said the attack on Kalay began before dawn.

  • A blogger says Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James were spotted together. Here's a complete timeline of 'The Bachelor' scandal that started with a plantation-themed fraternity party.

    Reality Steve has claimed that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell aren't over, and said they're currently spending time in New York together.

  • Jeffree Star was called a 'notorious racist' by rapper Yung Gravy after the mogul used his song in an Instagram story

    Yung Gravy reposted then removed Star's story, saying he "didn't realize" Star was a "notorious racist."