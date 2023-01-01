EC man gets probation for stabbing jail inmate in neck with pencil

Dec. 31—EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire County Jail inmate will spend four years on probation for stabbing a fellow inmate in the neck with a pencil.

Gregg M. Shiver, 48, 1806 Redwood Drive, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of aggravated battery.

A felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long.

As conditions of probation, Shiver must have no contact with the victim or his family.

Shiver must also pay a $518 fine and an undetermined amount of restitution.

According to the criminal complaint:

A correctional officer in the Eau Claire County Jail heard loud shouting coming from A-Block at 10 a.m. on Aug. 30.

The officer responded to find Shiver in a loud confrontation with another inmate.

The two inmates began to throw punches at each other. The other inmate began grabbing and throwing chairs at Shiver.

Two other inmates tried to get between them to intervene. Shiver and the other inmate eventually split up and locked down.

When officers escorted the other inmate from A-Block, they noticed he had been stabbed in the neck. The other inmate was taken to an Eau Claire hospital emergency room for treatment.

A jail investigator reviewed surveillance video of the altercation.

Shiver approached the other inmate, who was sitting at a table watching television. After putting a piece of paper on the table, Shiver struck the other inmate with his right hand.

Shiver made abrupt movements toward the other inmate, picked up the remote control and turned off the television. Other inmates started getting up and moved away from the area.

At one point, while they were grappling and wrestling, Shiver put the other inmate in a head lock and made stabbing motions to the right side of his head.

After additional punches and some chair throwing, they separated and walked toward their cells.

Jailers noticed abrasions and lumps on the other inmate's face. He had a loose front tooth. He said he thought he had been stabbed. The puncture wound behind his left ear contained some pencil lead.

The other inmate said Shiver had two pencils when he assaulted him.

The treating physician told the investigator the other inmate was lucky the puncture wound wasn't deeper. A deeper wound could have resulted in hemorrhaging, severe injury or death.