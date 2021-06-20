EC man gets probation for stealing license plates to commit gas skips

Jun. 19—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 18 months on probation for using stolen license plates to help him commit gas skips.

Michael F. Gappa, 36, 4907 Northshore Drive, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of retail theft, theft and receiving stolen property.

Four additional counts of retail theft were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Judge Emily Long ordered Gappa to pay $213 in restitution and perform 40 hours of community service.

As conditions of probation, Gappa cannot have contact with Kwik Trip stores, FleetPride Truck Parts or the other victims. He must also receive any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two people reported that they had their license plates stolen in September in the 500 block of Starr Avenue and in October on 11th Street. One person thought the plate may have just fallen off his vehicle until he received a letter from Kwik Trip, 2327 N. Clairemont Ave., saying that his license plate was used in a gas skip of $29 on Oct. 5.

Surveillance video showed a man pumping gas into a silver sport utility vehicle. He left without paying for the gas.

The same vehicle was involved in five gas skips between Sept. 8 and Jan. 11 at the same Kwik Trip store. The vehicle was sporting at least three different license plates during those incidents, including the two plates stolen in September and October.

The gas skips totaled $152.

A police officer on patrol on Jan. 16 saw the vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the gas skips near Hobart and East Madison streets.

The officer spoke to the driver, who was identified as Gappa. Gappa admitted to all of the gas skips. He said he didn't like committing them, but he was living out of his car and needed to do them.

Gappa said one of the license plates was stolen while a second one he received from a friend. He said a third plate he used was found in a dumpster.

Gappa said he no longer had any of the license plates. He said he got rid of them after using them for the gas thefts.

During the investigation of the gas skips, Gappa was linked to the theft of nine battery cores in mid December from a storage trailer at FleetPride Truck Parts on Hogarth Street. The batteries were valued at $550.

Gappa sold the batteries to a scrap yard.

Gappa admitted he and another man cut the lock on the storage trailer and stole the batteries.