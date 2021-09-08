EC man gets probation for threat and stalking-related cases

Sep. 8—EAU CLAIRE — A convicted sex offender, accused by authorities of stalking an Eau Claire woman and threatening to kill his probation officer and a jailer, will spend three years on probation.

Tyler N. Mills, 41, 104 Illinois St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of bomb scares and an amended misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He was originally charged with a felony count of stalking.

Judge Sarah Harless fined Mills $961. As conditions of probation, Mills cannot have contact with his victims. He also must comply with sex offender rules and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint in the bomb scares case:

Mills told two fellow inmates in the Eau Claire County Jail in June 2017 that he was threatening to kill an agent with the state Department of Corrections and a correctional officer at the jail.

Mills also told the inmates how he was looking on the internet to learn how to build a gun and a bomb.

Both inmates told authorities they believed Mills was serious about his threats.

According to the criminal complaint in the stalking-related case:

A woman told police Mills showed up uninvited at her residence on Seymour Road in July 2019 and that she is afraid of him.

The woman learned Mills had reached out to her mother to get her address.

The woman said she is aware Mills is a registered sex offender.

The woman said she used to work with Mills but they never had a relationship.

The woman said Mills has been randomly messaging her since 2015. She is concerned Mills may also attempt to contact the father of her child to stalk or harass him as well.

Mills once showed up at a gas station where the woman was working. She asked him to leave because he made her feel uncomfortable.

The woman is concerned for the safety of her 11-year-old and 4-month-old daughters because she is aware Mills is a sex offender.

Mills' ankle monitor indicated he was in the area of the woman's residence.

Mills told police he visited the woman because she is an old friend.

Mills said he learned she is going through a divorce and wanted to see how she was doing and if there was anything he could do for her.

Mills said he left when the woman asked him to.

Mills was convicted of a felony count of attempted child enticement in May 2008 in Eau Claire County.

Mills was released from prison in late April 2019 and remained under the supervision of the state Department of Corrections.

In Kings County, Wash., Mills was convicted of voyeurism in both March and December 2003, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes in May 2005.