EC man gets seven years prison for breaking baby's skull

Apr. 9—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend seven years in prison for breaking his baby's skull while strangling his wife after he became angry with her.

The woman was holding the baby, who fell out of her arms while her husband strangled her, police said.

Matthew T. Roge, 40, 608 Plum St., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of intentionally causing bodily harm by physical abuse of a child and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Judge Sarah Harless ordered Roge to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Roge must have no contact with the baby and maintain absolute sobriety.

Roge was also fined $352.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called Dec. 11, 2020, to a report of a domestic disturbance at Roge's residence.

Officers made contact with Roge's wife, who was holding their 3-month-old daughter. The woman, who was upset and emotional, had several red marks on her neck.

The woman said Roge tried to kill her that night by strangling her while pinning her to the couch. She said she was holding the baby, who fell out of her arms during the assault. The woman said she was blacking out and thought she was going to die because Roge was choking her so hard.

The baby was transported to a Rochester, Minn., hospital where she was diagnosed with a skull fracture and other head injuries.

The woman said she, Roge and their two children were in the house. The other child is 18 months old.

Roge went into the garage. When he came out 10 minutes later, he appeared intoxicated and was stumbling over things. The woman later took Roge's dinner out to the garage, where she found him passed out on a couch.

After she made a derogatory comment, Roge attacked her while she was holding both children. The woman said the younger child was likely "collateral damage" from Roge's assault. When she woke up after being strangled, the baby was on the floor.

Roge then said, "Look what you (expletive) did to her."

The woman picked up the baby, went to a neighbor's house and contacted the police.

Roge then brought the couple's other child to the neighbor's front door.

Police interviewed Roge at the Eau Claire County Jail.

When told that his baby had a skull fracture, Roge cried heavily and said he had been "out of control." He then said he had an "out-of-body experience."

Rogge said at one point on the day of the assault, he drank vodka and had a hard time recalling everything. He remembered being on the couch in the garage and hearing his wife say something that made him mad.