EC man jailed for hitting woman holding an infant

Aug. 4—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of punching and injuring his ex-girlfriend and her child while she was holding the infant in March will serve a 10-day jail sentence.

Carson R. Frohn, 23, 3306 Reno Dr., pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to false imprisonment-domestic abuse and child abuse-intentionally causing harm. Charges of battery-domestic abuse, criminal damage to property, and bail jumping were read-in and dismissed. Frohn also pleaded no contest to OWI-second offense, stemming from a separate incident.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, and he gave Frohn 60 days to report. Frohn also was placed on probation for three years, and he must pay $2,614 in court costs and fines. His driver's license also will be revoked for 14 months. While on probation, he must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot consume illegal drugs or enter taverns.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred March 19 in the village of Lake Hallie. An officer spoke to the woman who said she and her 16-month-old child were injured by Frohn. A doctor examined the child and determined the infant had some abrasions and bruising but was otherwise alright.

The woman told police that Frohn had entered her bedroom, where the infant sleeps, and he tried to have sex with her. When she rejected him, Frohn became angry. She picked up the child. Frohn told her to put the child down. Frohn "began throwing punches at her while she was holding (the infant)," the complaint reads. She said "Frohn continued to hit her and the punches were landing all over both her and (the child.)"

Frohn then shoved her onto the bed and he bit her on the cheek. She escaped, but was fearful that Frohn would kill her. Frohn later called the dispatch center, threatening to slit his own throat. The officer took photos of the victims' injuries.

Frohn was already subject to a bond out of Eau Claire County, where he was given a deferred sentence in June on convictions for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.