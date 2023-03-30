EC man jailed for OWI-5th offense, sex assault

Mar. 29—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense and a sexual assault will serve one year in prison.

Joshua A. Thibedeau, 29, 3323 Seymour Road, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court of OWI-5 and fourth-degree sexual assault. He also pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault, but the plea was not accepted at this time.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the prison sentence, along with 2 1/2 years of extended supervision. Thibedeau must pay $2,641 between court costs, fines and restitution. A $1,000 cash bond he posted in November 2020 will be used toward the restitution.

Thibedeau also must take a sex offender assessment, and he cannot have any contact with the victim. As terms of his extended supervision, he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns. Thibedeau was taken into custody at the conclusion of the hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, Thibedeau struck a parked trailer on Oct. 10, 2020, and fled the scene. Officers obtained a description of the car and located Thibedeau. He lived in Chippewa Falls at the time.

When officers interviewed him, Thibedeau admitted he had been drinking, but he refused to take field sobriety tests. A blood draw later showed he had a 0.326 blood alcohol level, four times the legal limit.

The sex assault occurred on July 3, 2019.

According to that criminal complaint, the woman told authorities that Thibedeau sexually assaulted her at a home in Chippewa Falls, saying he forcibly sodomized her. She had consented to one sexual act but didn't consent to another act, she explained. The woman said she suffered pain and needed medical treatment for her injuries.

Thibedeau was interviewed by police, and he denied forcing the woman to be involved in the sexual act.