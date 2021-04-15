EC man linked to more construction trailer burglaries

Apr. 15—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man police previously linked to several area construction trailer burglaries has been charged with another similar crime.

Kaden D. Bruder, 23, 102 Vine St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer, bail jumping and possession of burglarious tools, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and concealing stolen property.

Bruder is scheduled to make his initial court appearance today.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Altoona police officer was called to a construction site at 1349 Pebble Beach Drive on June 24 on a report that a construction trailer at that location was burglarized.

The latch had been cut on the trailer and several tools were stolen including two nail guns, shop vacuum and a belt sander. The value of the stolen tools was $1,336.

Over the course of the ensuing weeks, local law enforcement agencies received similar reports of burglarized construction trailers with tool thefts.

Bruder was identified as one of the suspects with these crimes.

The tools from the Altoona burglary were found in storage units in Eau Claire used by Bruder.

In December, Bruder was sentenced to four years of probation, 30 days in jail and fined $1,472 for two other construction trailer burglaries.

According to court records from those cases:

Eau Claire police were sent Aug. 24 to the 600 block of Shorewood Drive for a reported theft and construction trailer break-in.

The owner of Orion Builders, which was building a home there, said bolt cutters had been used to break into a construction trailer.

Several pieces of tools and equipment valued at $1,500 were taken.

Using booking photos of Bruder, police found Bruder to be the perfect match for the suspect holding the bolt cutters from surveillance video in the Shorewood Drive burglary.

On Sept. 18, an Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy was sent to the burglary of a construction site on Schumacher Road in the town of Washington.

A construction trailer was entered with the use of a bolt cutters.

Various equipment was stolen from the trailer including a toolbox filled with tools, framing guns, staple guns, saws and their cases, various drills, a concrete gun and a siding gun.

During an interview with authorities on Sept. 25, Bruder said he was involved in several burglaries and that the stolen items were kept in various storage units.

Bruder said he had the feeling he was going to get caught and that the stolen items from construction trailers were being kept at two different storage units in Eau Claire and at a residence on Dodge Street.

Bruder allowed police to search his mother's garage on Vine Street, where they found numerous tools associated with construction sites.