EC man may avoid criminal conviction for stalking incident

Sep. 6—EAU CLAIRE — A 79-year-old man who police say stalked a female acquaintance has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction.

James D. Bush, 3312 Anric Drive, pleaded guilty Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of stalking.

A misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct was dismissed.

As part of an 18-month deferred agreement with prosecutors, the stalking charge will be dismissed if Bush pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, has no contact with the woman and doesn't purchase, possess, own or carry any firearm.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Altoona police officer was sent to an Altoona residence on Nov. 22 on a report that Bush flashed a gun at a woman after stalking her.

During the course of the investigation, the woman said she met Bush at a McDonalds. Bush gave her money to help her out and she talked to him and helped him through the grieving process over the death of a loved one.

The woman said this relationship went on for a little while before Bush started engaging in conduct that made her fear for her life.

The woman said she blocked Bush's phone number but he would still try to talk to her and show up at her house. He would call the woman from different phone numbers and sent her threatening text messages. Some of the messages were sent to the woman on Oct. 21, 27, 28, and Nov. 19.

On Nov. 22, the woman said, Bush followed her after she left her residence in a vehicle. She purposely drove fast around her neighborhood to get away from him.

Bush then held up a black pistol in his vehicle. The woman said she went back to her residence and drove into the garage.

Bush followed the woman, knocked on her door multiple times, repeatedly called her and texted her.

On March 3, an Eau Claire police officer responded to reports that Bush contacted the woman twice that week. The woman said Bush showed up at her place of employment in Eau Claire and kept trying to get her attention. The woman said she ignored him.

The woman said Bush kept saying her name and interrupting her interaction with a customer. Bush also made comments that he could hardly recognize the woman and that she looked good.

The woman said Bush walked in and out of the store five times and continued to follow her until she talked to her manager.

Earlier that week, the woman said Bush followed her into her employer's parking lot. He said to her: "You changed your number. How are you?"

Based on these events, the woman said she felt intimidated by Bush.