EC man must register as sex offender, no additional jail time

Jan. 5—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man who was convicted of child sexual assault Monday was ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Seth Z. Lehrke, 27, 3358 Kaycee Drive, had already served nearly four years in prison for being convicted in this case in 2015, but he got the conviction thrown out in 2018.

At the hearing Monday, Lehrke pleaded no contest to one count of third-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court. His re-trial, which was slated to begin Thursday, was canceled.

Because Lehrke had already served three years, 11 months and 23 days in confinement, Judge James Isaacson followed terms of a plea agreement and ordered no additional jail time, and Lehrke left the courtroom a free man. However, Isaacson ordered Lehrke to register as a sex offender and pay a $518 fine. Lehrke opted not to speak at the hearing.

Lehrke was convicted by a Chippewa County jury in March 2015 of first-degree child sexual assault. In May 2015, he was sentenced to serve 5 1/2 years in prison and four years of extended supervision. The jury deliberated only 40 minutes before reaching a verdict.

However, the state's Court of Appeals reversed the conviction on Aug. 14, 2018, because the court "suppressed the defendant's statement he made to law enforcement, because his Miranda waiver was not knowingly or intelligently given," a court document reads. Thus, if a new trial had taken place, his confession to a law enforcement officer on Feb. 11, 2013, would not have been admissible in court, and would not be shared with the jury.

According to court records and trial reports, Lehrke was convicted of sexually touching the girl between Dec. 26, 2012, and Feb. 3, 2013, at his home on Kaycee Drive, which is in Eau Claire city limits, in the portion located in Chippewa County.

However, during the sentencing hearing, Lehrke continued to deny the assault occurred. Newell expressed his concern that Lehrke refused to accept responsibility.

"It makes him a greater risk to re-offend," Newell told Judge Steve Cray during the May 2015 sentencing. "He needs to understand why it's wrong."

In handing down the prison sentence, Cray told Lehrke, "Until you can reconcile what you've done, you pose a risk to the community."

During the two-day trial, the girl — who was 8 at the time — testified, explaining how Lehrke had briefly lived with her family, and how he took her into her bedroom and sexually touched her there. She said it only happened once, and she described what Lehrke did to her. The jury also watched a 2-year-old video of the girl, then age 6, telling a counselor what occurred.

During the trial, Lehrke acknowledged he spoke to police and confessed, but he tried to retract his statements.

"I said it, but I didn't mean it," Lehrke said on the stand. "I was lost after they read me my rights. (The investigator) was talking too fast — I couldn't understand him. I don't know why I admitted to it, I really don't."