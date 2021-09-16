EC man pleads guilty to child sexual assault

Sep. 16—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man was convicted Wednesday of having sex with a teenage girl on three separate occasions in Chippewa Falls.

David L. Bagwell, 20, 2814 Blakeley Ave., pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Judge James Isaacson ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections and set a sentencing date for Dec. 13.

Bagwell was initially charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault, but reached the plea deal on the third-degree charges. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell was pleased he got a conviction, and a guilty plea instead of a no contest plea.

"It was important that he plead to three separate charges, one for each of the incidents," Newell said. "This way he is held accountable for the repeat nature of his behavior."

According to the criminal complaint, Bagwell had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl on three separate occasions between December and March. An officer observed Bagwell and the girl pulling on their clothes as he approached Bagwell's vehicle as it was parked along Bridgewater Avenue in March. Bagwell and the girl admitted they had sex prior to the officer's arrival and on two prior occasions.

When Bagwell was arrested in March, Isaacson set a $10,000 cash bond; Isaacson later reduced that to $3,500 in July. However, Bagwell remains in custody and appeared in person for the hearing.

As terms of his probation set in March, Bagwell cannot have any contact with the victim or the victim's parents, and he is not to possess any devices capable of accessing social media. He also cannot have any contact with any minors.

Court records show Bagwell was previously charged with battery-domestic abuse and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse in Trempealeau County, stemming from an offense on Nov. 24. He is due back in that court Oct. 14.