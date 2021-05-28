EC man seeking NGI defense in jail beating case

May 28—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man already serving a mental commitment for the attempted sexual assault of a group home worker in Chippewa County is seeking an insanity defense for an Eau Claire County case where authorities say he broke five bones in a jail inmate's face during an unprovoked attack.

Adam R. Noskoviak, 32, 5328 Prill Road, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of aggravated battery and battery by prisoner.

Judge Sarah Harless ordered a psychiatric examination for Noskoviak, who returns to court July 7.

Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson in April found Noskoviak not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for a felony count of attempted second-degree sexual assault and committed him to the state Department of Health Services for 12 years.

According to the criminal complaint in the Eau Claire County case:

At 9:11 p.m. Nov. 30, Noskoviak assaulted an Eau Claire County Jail inmate in the dayroom area of G-block, located in the medium-security housing unit.

Noskoviak was sitting at the top of the dayroom stairs when he suddenly stood, quickly walked down the stairs and ran toward the other inmate in a lunging manner. Noskoviak was seen swinging wide with his right arm and punching the other inmate in the right side of the face.

At the time of the attack, the other inmate was sitting in a chair in front of the unit kiosk and operating a touch screen.

Noskoviak's action appeared to occur without warning. The other inmate made no defensive movements or reactions to protect his face or head.

The other inmate appeared to be completely focused on operating the touch screen of the kiosk.

The impact of the punch knocked the other inmate out of his chair and onto the floor.

The other inmate stood up, and he and Noskoviak exchanged words.

The two inmates were directed by jail staff to lock in their cells, which they did.

The other inmate was removed from the housing unit and placed in the program room until the jail nurse could come to the area and assess his condition.

The other inmate was having difficulty opening his mouth. He told jail staff that the side of his face felt as though it was shattered inside.

The other inmate was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he was diagnosed with the five facial fractures.

Jail staff interviewed five other inmates. Four of them were in the dayroom at the time of the assault.

None of the inmates saw the actual assault. They heard the other inmate hit the floor and Noskoviak walking away saying "talk (expletive), get hit."

None of the inmates has witnessed any problems between Noskoviak and the other inmate.

One of the witnesses said he and the other inmate had been talking about how to behave in prison and what to watch out for. The other inmate had been talking about some of the prison gangs.

The witness said Noskoviak was offended by some of what the other inmate had said regarding one prison gang. The witness said the other inmate had tried to organize the other inmates in G block against Noskoviak and that Noskoviak was aware of this.

The other inmate declined to sign a medical release of information because he didn't want anyone to get in trouble for this incident. He said he needed surgery on his face to correct his injuries.

According to the criminal complaint in the Chippewa County case:

Noskoviak on Sept. 5 attempted to sexually assault a worker in the kitchen of a Lake Hallie group home.

The woman was eventually able to kick Noskoviak off herself and escaped to call 911.