EC man sentenced in 2020 beating, robbery solved by DNA evidence

Oct. 28—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 10 years on probation after DNA evidence linked him to a 2020 burglary, beating and robbery case at an Eau Claire residence.

Two males were assaulted and robbed during the incident, authorities said.

Taza T.C. Carter, 20, 300 William St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of armed robbery and substantial battery as a party to a crime.

A felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Annette Barna.

As conditions of probation, Carter cannot have contact with the victims and must comply with any recommended conditions or programming, and pay $5,922 in restitution.

Barna also fined Carter $1,286.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two or three men entered a residence on McElroy Street on Aug. 9, 2020, assaulted the two males and robbed them of $500.

One of the males said one of the attackers held a gun to his head.

The second male, who received a head injury during the incident, stabbed one of the attackers with a knife he had in his pocket.

The second male said he was hit with a gun.

Two video game systems were taken during the incident.

Police swabbed a blood stain that was left on the front glass door to have it analyzed.

The second male said the two or three attackers "trashed" the residence before they fled the scene.

The State Crime Lab in Madison notified Eau Claire police on March 9 that the blood swabbed from the front glass door was linked to Carter.

Police then discovered that Carter had sold two video game systems to an Eau Claire pawn shop on Sept. 18, 2020.

Three police officers learned that Carter was at an Eau Claire restaurant on April 9 and went there to arrest him.

Carter resisted but was eventually handcuffed and placed in a squad car.