EC man, sentenced to 40 years prison for sexual assault, on early release list

Oct. 12—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man convicted of sexually assaulting a UW-Eau Claire student in 1999 and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison was released from prison in July.

David L. Alliet, now 53, pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 1999, to first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon and kidnapping. Judge Thomas Barland ordered the 40-year prison sentence.

Alliet's name is on a list released this week by the Wisconsin Parole Commission. The list was made public after a judge ordered the agency to turn it over to the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty and a media publication known as Wisconsin Right Now. The groups had filed a lawsuit to obtain a list of inmates in the Wisconsin prison system who were released on discretionary parole this year.

The issue surfaced after the Wisconsin Parole Commission had planned in May to release Douglas Balsewicz, who was convicted of murdering his wife in 1997, and was ordered to serve 80 years in prison. The commission reversed its decision on May 14, six days before Balsewicz was set to be released. Commission chairman John Tate then resigned on June 10.

The list of early releases and discretionary paroles has been a key issue in the final months of the governor's race, as Republican challenger Tim Michels has accused Gov. Tony Evers of allowing too many dangerous criminals to be released early from prison.

In the Alliet case, he had grabbed a female student off the street and sexually assaulted her, telling her he had a gun. The victim was a complete stranger to Alliet.

In 2020, Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds denied a request for a sentence modification.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections website shows that Alliet was released from the John C. Burke Correctional Center in Waupun on July 6. He now lives at a home in the 600 block of Wisconsin Street in Eau Claire, and he remains a registered sex offender.

In recent months, the Leader-Telegram has learned of other inmates from the Chippewa Valley who were recently released early from prison including:

—John E. Stender, 25, of Chippewa Falls, was convicted in 2021 in Chippewa County Court of harboring or aiding a felon; he was the passenger in a crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother. Stender was ordered in September 2021 to serve three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. He was released in August 2022 after serving 11 months.

—Dustin G. Sachsenamier, 39, of Cornell, was convicted in August 2018 in Chippewa County Court of substantial battery-intent to cause bodily harm, possession of a firearm by a felon, strangulation and suffocation, and bail jumping, and ordered to serve 6 1/2 years in prison and eight years of extended supervision. He was released April 28, 2022.

—Jacky J. File, 53, of Chippewa Falls was convicted in January 2018 in Chippewa County Court of OWI-8th offense, and was ordered to serve three years in prison and five years of extended supervision. He was released from prison on Aug. 21, 2019. He was arrested this week in Chippewa County for his ninth drunken-driving offense; charges have not yet been filed.

—Terry L. Stalson, 54, of Chippewa Falls was convicted in February 2019 in Chippewa County Court of OWI-8th offense, and was ordered to serve four years in prison and four years of extended supervision, with 76 days credit for time already served. He was released on Dec. 8, 2021, with roughly 12 months remaining on his sentence after jail credit. Stalson was arrested Aug. 19, 2022, for his ninth drunk-driving offense.

—Dustin M. Leshock, 24, of Eau Claire was convicted in April 2017 in Chippewa County Court of manufacturing and delivery of narcotics, which led to a fatal overdose. Leshock was ordered to serve four years in prison and four years of extended supervision, with 253 days of jail credit. He was released from prison on Feb. 4, 2019, with the remainder of his sentence converted to extended supervision. Leshock was arrested two months later, in April 2019, of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver, and was later ordered to serve another eight months in jail.