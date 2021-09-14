EC man sentenced for Altoona convenience store beating

Sep. 14—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for his role in a 2020 beating inside an Altoona convenience store.

Danny E. Anderson, 49, 2144 90th St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Judge Emily Long fined Anderson $886 and gave him the option of spending 30 days in jail or performing 240 hours of community service for the misdemeanor charge.

As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be amended to a misdemeanor count of battery if Anderson pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, pays $309 in restitution and has no contact with Casey's General Store in Altoona.

Jacob C Anderson, 19, of Eau Claire, and the victim, Richard L. Fuller, 54, of Hawkins, were previously sentenced.

The incident damaged the store and was the result of actions the victim took against a woman the previous day, police said.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Andersons told police they were in Altoona June 3, 2020, to deal with Fuller because Fuller had beaten up the woman the previous night. The woman told police she had been dating Fuller for 15 months and that Fuller stays at her home most of the time.

The woman said Fuller had been drinking June 2, 2020, called her names and hit her on top of the head, which caused her pain. At one point, the woman said, Fuller had grabbed her around the throat.

On June 3, 2020, Fuller said he walked into Casey's General Store to get a soda. Fuller then heard Jakob Anderson say, "Dad, here he is."

Danny Anderson then came toward Fuller and hit him over the head with a can of soda. Fuller stumbled backward and Jakob Anderson pushed him into a cooler. Jakob Anderson then punched him in the head.

Danny Anderson came back up and struck Fuller in the head a couple more times with the soda can.

Fuller attempted to get away but was pushed into a chip display by both Andersons. Fuller said the Andersons then started "going to town" by beating him while he was on the floor.

Fuller said he had pain in his head. When police arrived, Fuller was sitting on a chair near the back of the store. There was a large amount of blood on the floor and Fuller's face and hands were covered in blood.

A police officer noticed there were several bags of merchandise and store shelving that were damaged during the incident.

The store manager told police charges would be pursued for the damage.