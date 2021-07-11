EC man sentenced in assault that resulted in broken arm

Jul. 10—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for breaking the arm of another man during a fight.

Julian R. Kraft, 33, 4521 Fairfax St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery.

Judge Michael Schumacher fined Kraft $518.

As conditions of probation, Kraft must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Kraft's co-defendant, Malik A. Bell, 24, of Eau Claire, previously pleaded no contest to an amended misdemeanor count of battery and was given the option of spending 10 days in jail or performing 80 hours of community service.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire at 12:09 a.m. on Sept. 13 to meet with the victim of an assault that had taken place at a residence in the 3400 block of Blakeley Avenue in the town of Washington.

The assault occurred on Sept. 11. The victim said he was spending time watching movies at the residence with two women when Kraft began to argue with one of the women in a different room.

The victim said he walked into that room and tried to shake Kraft's hand. Kraft and Bell, who was also at the residence, then punched him in the face with closed fists. Kraft also struck him with a rod or piece of wood.

The victim said the assault took several minutes, with both Bell and Kraft punching, kicking and striking him with the blunt object. At one point, Kraft grabbed him and threw him into a glass TV stand. The victim said Kraft had an issue with him spending time with one of the two women.

After the assault, the victim said he walked out of the residence. He had blood on his hand after touching his head.

Hospital staff told authorities the victim suffered a fracture in his right forearm and a cut that required stitches.