EC man sentenced for beating elderly man in his apartment

Jan. 10—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for beating and injuring an elderly man after breaking into his Eau Claire apartment.

Kade W. McKinley told police and a friend he believed he was entering his girlfriend's residence, which was actually in another nearby building, authorities say.

McKinley, 25, 2713 Thomas Drive, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery.

A felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

As part of a three-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, McKinley will be convicted of a misdemeanor count of battery if he pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 240 hours of community service, and pays $2,520 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to an apartment in the 2700 block of Thomas Drive just before 2 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, on a report of a man who kicked in the front door and was assaulting the elderly male resident.

The front door was open when the officer arrived. He found McKinley yelling at and standing with clenched fists over an elderly man who was lying unresponsive on the floor.

McKinley, who was taken into custody without incident, had blood covering his hands and knuckles.

McKinley was possessing marijuana.

McKinley believed he was in his girlfriend's apartment, which was nearby. The officer believed McKinley was under the influence of a controlled substance because he was sweating profusely, continuously moving and his pupils were dilated.

The elderly man told police he was sleeping when he was awakened by banging on his door.

When he got close to the door, McKinley kicked the door in and began to assault him.

The elderly man said he attempted to fight back but he was eventually knocked to the floor.

The elderly man said McKinley proceeded to kick him in the head and left arm several times.

The left side of the elderly man's face was severely swollen and he had blood coming from his mouth and left ear. He said he felt like his left arm was broken.

Witnesses in an apartment across the hall said they called police when McKinley was yelling and pounding on the elderly man's door. The witnesses said they didn't open their door because they feared for their safety.

A man told police he had been out drinking with McKinley and other friends. McKinley was intoxicated and wanted to go to his girlfriend's house.

The man got an Uber to drive McKinley to his girlfriend's house.

The man said he then got a call from McKinley, who was yelling about beating someone up and needed the man to come over.

The man called 911 because he believed McKinley thought someone had broken into his girlfriend's house and was now in an altercation with that person.