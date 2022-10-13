EC man sentenced in car part theft case

Oct. 13—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man must pay nearly $7,000 in fines and restitution and court fines, and he will be probation for three years, after being convicted of stealing car parts in Lake Hallie.

Ryan D. Deveau, 30, 3626 Seymour Road, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to two counts of removing major car parts without consent, criminal damage to property, theft, possession of meth and bail jumping.

Judge Ben Lane ordered Deveau to serve probation and pay $6,976 in fines and restitution. Deveau must take an alcohol and drug treatment course, and a cash bond he previously paid will be applied toward the restitution.

According to the Lake Hallie Police Department, Ryan Deveau and 36-year-old Timothy D. Cox of Eau Claire were pulled over after leaving Wisconsin Auto Auction along Highway P in Lake Hallie on Dec. 26, 2021. Eye witnesses had told police that people were walking around with flashlights at the building.

Officers located a catalytic converted in their vehicle, along with other car parts that officers believed were stolen, as well as power tools likely used to steal the parts.

Cox faces similar charges; he returns to Chippewa County Court on Oct. 19 for a review hearing.

Judge Lane ordered Deveau's sentence is consecutive to a similar sentencing in Eau Claire County Court. Deveau was convicted there Sept. 29 for stealing aluminum wheels and catalytic converters off customer vehicles at Peterson Automotive on Eddy Lane on April 27. Deveau was seen on video surveillance video taking the items.

Judge Luke Wagner ordered Deveau to five months in jail with 169 days credit for time served. He also was placed on four years of probation. He also must pay $5,362 in court costs, fines and restitution there.

As terms of his probation, Deveau is ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, and have no contact with known drug dealers or users, salvage yards, metal dealers or any business that buys or sells catalytic converters.