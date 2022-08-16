EC man sentenced to prison for sixth drunken-driving conviction

Aug. 16—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man will serve an 18-month prison sentence after he was convicted Monday of his sixth drunk-driving offense.

Francis C. Schmidt, 44, 2720 La Salle St., pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to OWI-sixth offense, as part of a plea agreement. When he was originally arrested in May 2021, he was charged with his seventh drunk-driving offense.

Judge Ben Lane ordered the prison term, along with 18 months of extended supervision. Lane also ordered Schmidt to pay $2,327 in court costs and fines. Schmidt's driver's license was permanently revoked. He must complete an alcohol assessment course, and he must submit a DNA sample.

According to the criminal complaint, a Bloomer police officer pulled over Schmidt's vehicle at 4:03 p.m. May 30, 2021, after Schmidt intentionally made loud noises with his exhaust at the intersection of Main Street and 17th Avenue. Schmidt failed field sobriety tests, was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw.

Online court records show that Schmidt was charged with his sixth drunk-driving offense in 2016 in Chippewa County Court; in 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to at least six months in jail, with another six months at the discretion of a probation agent.