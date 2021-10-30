EC man sentenced for shipping 5 pounds of marijuana to himself

Oct. 29—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for attempting to have 5 pounds of marijuana shipped to himself through Federal Express.

Jacob E. Bowe, 37, 2724 South Slope Terrace, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Judge Sarah Harless fined Bowe $518.

As conditions of probation, Bowe must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any recommended programming or treatment.

Bowe also cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint:

The West Central Drug Task Force was contacted by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police Department on Oct. 13, 2020, concerning a suspicious parcel that had come through the airport via Federal Express. The parcel was shipped from Woodland Park, Colo., and destined for a residence in Eau Claire.

Authorities located the parcel at a Federal Express sorting facility in Eau Claire.

A drug detection dog exhibited a positive alert to the presence of drugs in the parcel. An investigator picked up the parcel and detected the odor of raw marijuana.

An investigator took custody of the parcel.

The investigator contacted Bowe about the parcel and indicated he was from Federal Express and that there were issues in delivering the package. Bowe agreed to meet with the investigator, whom he thought was a Federal Express employee.

The investigator met with Bowe and immediately identified himself as a law enforcement officer. Bowe asked what was wrong with the package. The investigator said it smelled like marijuana and asked Bowe to be honest.

Bowe denied ownership of the package and that he was only there to pick it up.

Bowe then said there could be from two to five pounds of marijuana inside the package, which he said "was coming to town for everybody."

Bowe said a lot of the people he provided with marijuana were cancer patients, so he felt like he was justified in selling marijuana because he was doing a good thing.

Bowe said he was not going to stop smoking marijuana but would like to stop selling the drug.

Investigators opened the parcel and found five vacuum-sealed bags containing a total of 5 pounds of marijuana.