EC man sentenced for stabbing man during altercation

Nov. 3—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for stabbing another man in the neck during an altercation at an Eau Claire apartment.

Tony L. Carothers, 48, 2511 Golf Road, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to an amended felony count of substantial battery and a felony count of bail jumping.

Carothers was originally charged with a felony count of aggravated battery by use of a dangerous weapon.

As conditions of probation, Judge John Manydeeds ordered Carothers not to have contact with the victim and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Manydeeds also fined Carothers $1,036.

According to the criminal complaint:

The incident occurred at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2021, at an apartment in the 1600 block of Whipple Street.

An Eau Claire police detective spoke to the victim just after noon that day at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

The man had a large bandage covering a wound on his left chin and neck area.

The man said he had gone to a woman's apartment to hang out and inquire about a possibly soon-to-be-vacant apartment as he was looking for housing.

Carothers showed up at the apartment 15 to 20 minutes later.

The man said he had no prior contact with Carothers, who stayed for a few minutes and seemed "pretty fired up."

The man said he didn't know whether Carothers was intoxicated or under the influence of a drug.

The man said Carothers and the woman began to argue about something in the kitchen.

Carothers then turned to the man and asked, "Why are you trying to get into my business?"

The man said he was not interfering but indicated that Carothers was disrespecting the two women who were present in the apartment.

The man said he then attempted to go outside when Carothers got offensive and reached out to him.

The man responded by pushing Carothers back with two hands. He then held Carothers against the door and told Carothers he wasn't going to allow him to cause trouble.

The man said Carothers then stabbed him "pretty much right after that."

The man said he did not see Carothers pull out a knife.

Immediately after he was stabbed, a woman grabbed a towel and placed it on the man's neck.

The woman who gave the man the towel walked him to the hospital. The woman told police the man asked her to tell everyone he loved them if he died.

The woman said the man didn't appear to be doing well and was basically leaning on her once they arrived at the hospital.

A second woman at the apartment confirmed the victim's version of events.

Carothers was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of bond prohibited him from committing any new crimes.