EC man sentenced in stalking case involving his neighbor

Apr. 12—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation and pay a $2,441 fine, in part, for following a woman and going into her home.

Ameen Abdrabbo, 27, 401 Pinnacle Way, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and unrelated offenses of throwing or discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, second-offense drunken driving and resisting an officer.

Three felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of stalking were dismissed but considered by Judge Jon Theisen at sentencing.

Abdrabbo was sentenced to eight days in jail and had his driver's license revoked for one year.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman called police on Saturday, Sept. 18, to report that the actions of her neighbor scared her and made her fear for her life.

Earlier that morning, Abdrabbo had been pounding on the back door of her home, which is monitored with security cameras. She told police that Abdrabbo uses her back porch often and she believes he uses drugs there. Police did recover a baggie of marijuana found on the porch.

The woman said she'd been afraid to report Abdrabbo's prior behavior, but told police on Sept. 18 about incidents that go back to late July.

Among those encounters was an occasion where the woman returned home to see Abdrabbo with a coffee mug and blanket from inside her home. She did not know how he got inside her residence, and told police she never gave him permission to go inside.

Other incidents included Abdrabbo entering her apartment without asking, him following her while she was walking around the neighborhood and vaguely threatening comments he'd made.

Recently Abdrabbo's behavior worried the woman enough that she'd sent her children to stay overnight at a relative's place, she told police.

Abdrabbo's bail jumping charges were tied to pending criminal cases against him in Eau Claire County. Those other cases were for charges of battery, marijuana possession, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, second-offense drunken driving, discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker and battery to emergency medical care providers.