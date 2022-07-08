EC man sentenced for threatening other man, police officers with knife

Jul. 8—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation in connection with threatening another man and two police officers with a knife near Washington and Farwell streets.

Douglas W. Labarge, 42, 618 S. Barstow St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of bail jumping.

A felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Sarah Harless.

As a condition of probation, Harless ordered Labarge to undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Labarge was also fined $518.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers were called Feb. 10 to the area of Washington and Farwell streets for a report of a man threatening another man with a knife.

The other man told police he had brought his dogs outside when he noticed Labarge walk by him. The other man said hello to Labarge and turned his back to him while he walked into the yard with the dogs.

Out of the corner of his eye, the other man said he noticed Labarge standing just five feet away holding a knife. While looking at the other man, Labarge waved the knife around but said nothing.

Labarge then threw the knife in the street and walked away.

Officers responding to the scene noticed Labarge sitting on the sidewalk on the Harding Avenue hill.

Officers approached Labarge on foot and noticed him tossing what appeared to be a sheath with a large knife into the wooded area behind him.

Labarge then took a quick step toward the knife and picked it up. When he was ordered to put the knife down, Labarge told the officers he wasn't scared of them.

Labarge walked toward the officers with the knife at his side and ignored their commands to get down on the ground.

One of the officers said he became fearful for the lives of himself and the other officer.

Labarge then threw the knife into the street and was ultimately arrested.

At the time of his arrest, Labarge was free on a cash bail for a pending felony case in Dunn County. A condition of his bail prohibited him from committing new crimes.