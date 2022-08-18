EC man sentenced to three years prison for OWI-7th offense

Aug. 18—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been sentenced to serve a three-year prison term after he was convicted of his seventh drunk-driving offense, including his third offense in less than two years.

Devon M. Thronson, 29, 3861 N. Shore Drive, pleaded guilty to OWI-7th offense in Chippewa County Court.

Along with the prison term, Judge James Isaacson ordered Thronson to serve four years of extended supervision and pay $5,226 in court costs and fines. Thronson's driver's license was permanently revoked. He must complete an alcohol treatment assessment, and while on extended supervision, he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns.

The sentence in this case was concurrent to another conviction in Eau Claire County Court.

According to the criminal complaint, an eye witness called police to say that Thronson was "driving around intoxicated after he had made suicidal threats" on Feb. 27, 2021. Police located him near Boyd. Thronson failed multiple field sobriety tests and he was arrested. His blood-alcohol level tested at .208, more than twice the legal limit.

This was Thronson's third conviction for drunk driving in the past two years.

In May, he pleaded no contest to drunk-driving in Eau Claire County Court and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, stemming from a Feb. 25 arrest.

Thronson also was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense stemming from an arrest on July 18, 2020. In that case, the Chippewa County dispatch center received a call about a vehicle deviating from his lane of traffic near Bloomer. An officer located Thronson's car as it headed southbound on U.S. 53 in the town of Woodmohr. A blood draw showed he had a 0.208 blood alcohol level.

Online court records show Thronson was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in 2013.