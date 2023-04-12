EC man sentenced for YMCA assault, hit-and-run crash

Apr. 11—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid felony convictions for assaulting and injuring another male during a pickup basketball game at the Eau Claire YMCA, and failing to stop after causing a hit-and-run crash and fleeing a pursuing officer while driving on a rim because of a flat tire.

D'Qundray M. Houston, 22, 820 Oxford Ave., pleaded guilty Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of bail jumping and aggravated battery, a misdemeanor count of hit and run attended vehicle, and an unrelated misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

As part of a three-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the hit and run charge will be reduced to an ordinance violation and the aggravated battery charge will be amended to a misdemeanor battery charge if Houston pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 120 hours of community service, pays $8,070 in restitution, has no contact with the victims, completes an alcohol and drug assessment and anger management course, and maintains absolute sobriety.

The bail jumping and disorderly conduct charges will be dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint in the aggravated battery case:

An Eau Claire police officer went to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Jan. 11, 2022, to meet with the male and his parents.

The male was laying in a hospital bed when the officer arrived. He appeared to be scared as he was shaking.

The male had multiple injuries to his face and left collar bone. He had a cut above his right eye that was bleeding and the eye was nearly swollen shut. He had marks on the right side of his head that were covered by his hair.

The male also had red marks on the left side of his neck and on his left collar bone.

The male said he was playing pickup basketball at the YMCA at about 4:45 p.m. with Houston, whom he did not know.

The male said it became a very physical game. At one point, the male said, he grabbed a rebound and Houston told him to stop playing. Houston then struck him in the face.

The male said he remembered being hit only once, but was told he was hit multiple times. The male said he didn't think he blacked out, but he fell to the floor.

While on the floor, the male said he remembered being told to crawl off the court by other players. He was told that Houston walked up to him and apologized, but he did not remember this.

The male said a friend gave him a ride home from the YMCA and his parents then took him to the hospital.

The officer then went to the YMCA, where he was able to identify the suspect as Houston after reviewing video footage of the incident. The video shows Houston hitting the male at least three times.

Houston told police the male was playing very aggressively. At one point, Houston said, the male shoved him and twisted his leg.

Houston said everyone could see he punched the male after the male continued to play aggressively.

According to the criminal complaint in the hit-and-run case:

Eau Claire police officers were sent to a hit-and-run crash at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, near the intersection of South Hastings Way and Highland Avenue.

The suspect vehicle, a sliver sedan, was last seen traveling north in the southbound lanes of Hastings Way. The other vehicle involved in the crash, a GMC Yukon, was still at the intersection and unable to move.

The driver of the Yukon was not injured. A witness said the silver sedan struck the Yukon after running a red light.

Eight minutes later, a police officer noticed the silver sedan driving west on Lake Street, near Barstow Street. The vehicle had heavy damage to its front passenger side. A headlight was out and there were pieces of the vehicle flying off the car as it moved. The passenger side tire was flat and appeared to be driving on its rim.

The silver sedan began to flee the officer after the officer activated his squad car's emergency lights and siren.

The silver sedan ran a stop sign at Oxford and Grand avenues. The sedan quickly turned right into an alleyway just west of Oxford Avenue and eventually stopped by pulling into a parking spot in the 800 block of Oxford Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Houston, and a passenger then got out of the vehicle. They were handcuffed and placed in squad cars.

The passenger told police they were attempting to get the vehicle home so they could deal with the damage there.

Houston told police the other vehicle hit him and they didn't stop to exchange information.

Houston admitted not stopping for the squad car. "Two wrongs don't make a right," he said.

Video footage of the intersection confirmed that Houston caused the crash by running a red light and made no attempt to stop after the collision.

At the time of this incident, Houston was free on bond for pending felony and misdemeanor cases in Eau Claire County. A condition of bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.