EC man who skipped October sentencing for sexual assault gets 28 years in prison

Jan. 14—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 28 years in prison related to the sexual assaults of two girls.

Jesse J. Woodford, 35, 1310 Hoover Ave., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault and sexual assault of a child under age 16.

Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Woodford to spend 17 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Woodford cannot have contact with the victims and must maintain absolute sobriety and comply with the sex offender registry program. He must also complete a sex offender assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Woodford sexually assaulted a girl for four years, beginning when she was five years old, and also a 15-year-old girl in July 2020, police said.

Woodford failed to appear at his original Oct. 5 sentencing hearing and Schumacher ordered a warrant for his arrest.

When Woodford was apprehended in early December, Schumacher ordered him held in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $500,000 cash bail until his January sentencing hearing.

According to the criminal complaint in the first case:

The girl told police in August that the assaults occurred between May 2015 and May 2019.

The assaults involved touching, the girl said, and Woodford also made her watch pornography with him.

According to the criminal complaint in the second case:

The 15-year-old girl told police that on July 9, 2020, Woodford touched her breasts and grabbed her buttocks. Woodford then messaged the girl on Facebook, asking for a picture of her in her underwear.

The girl told police Woodford had also touched her sexually when she was 9 or 10 years old.

During the course of the sexual assault investigation, police searched Woodford's cellphone. Police found multiple pornographic images and several pornographic websites referring to teens.

There were also 17 images of what appeared to be a young girl lying in a bed, wearing just underwear. The focal point of the images was the girl's buttocks and genital area. There were no images of the girl's exposed genitals. The girl's face is also not visible in the images.

During an investigation, police learned the identity of the 6-year-old girl in the photos. The photos appeared to have been taken in June 2020.