EC teen fined for fight that posted to social media

Mar. 11—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire teen was fined $443 for injuring two males in a recorded fight that was posted to social media.

Maxwell F. Oatman, 19, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of battery. A felony count of physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Jon Theisen.

Oatman also pleaded no contest to an unrelated felony count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

In that case, Oatman was placed on three years of probation and fined $961. As conditions of probation, Oatman cannot possess weapons, drink alcohol or enter taverns. He must also undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.

In both cases, Oatman's record will be expunged if he successfully completes his sentences.

According to the criminal complaint in the fight case:

Eau Claire police officers were sent Oct. 31, 2021, to a report of a fight in the 1200 block of South Dewey Street. It was reported that 10 or more people got into a fight and that some of them fled in a silver sport-utility vehicle up the Harding Avenue hill.

A woman said Oatman was involved in the fight where her husband was attacked. The woman said Oatman also pulled a knife on her husband's 16-year-old brother, who was also injured.

There were no suspects at the scene when officers arrived.

Two days later, the mother of the 16-year-old told police that Oatman punched her son, causing his tooth to cut through his cheek. Her son was not sure why Oatman punched him.

The 16-year-old's older brother sustained bruising on the right side of his abdomen and a superficial knee wound during the fight.

The 16-year-old showed police a video of the fight that had been posted to social media.

The video starts with an argument between the older brother and another person in the kitchen of the South Dewey Street residence. The fight then started when three males rushed toward the older brother. Oatman is clearly visible in the video and is seen punching the older brother several times on the right side of his abdomen.

The video later shows Oatman attacking the younger brother after the 16-year-old tries to hold Oatman back by a doorway.

Police interviewed Oatman Jan. 27, 2022, at the Eau Claire County Jail.

When asked what happened on Oct. 31, 2021, Oatman said "I can just show you a video that will prove it all."

Oatman admitted to hitting the two brothers. He said the argument started over a racial comment made by the older brother. He said he hit the younger brother four times.

Oatman said he left the scene of the fight because he was on probation, knew the police were coming and was drunk.

At the time of the incident, Oatman was free on a signature bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County.