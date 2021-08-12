EC woman with 29 convictions sentenced to 3 years in prison

Aug. 12—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire woman who has been convicted of 29 crimes, including 15 felonies, was sentenced Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to serve three years in prison after she was caught with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.

Jessica N. Benoit, 41, 716 1st Ave., was convicted of possession of meth in February, stemming from a November arrest. At the time, Judge Steve Gibbs placed her on three years of probation and a stayed jail sentence. However, her probation was revoked in July.

Gibbs couldn't hide his frustration Wednesday as he talked to Benoit before sentencing her.

"I don't know what it's going to take to kick your addictions," Gibbs said. "You are not a very good role model for your little girls; I bet that if I asked you, you would not want them to live the life you are living."

Gibbs said Benoit has had multiple opportunities, from drug court to probation, but she has failed.

"You need intensive rehabilitation help to break your addictions," Gibbs said. "You have high rehabilitative needs."

Gibbs also placed Benoit on one year of extended supervision. She was given credit for 133 days already served. The prison sentence is concurrent to any other convictions she is already serving.

According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police were called to the Flag Hill area of Irvine Park after someone found a suspicious duffel back on Nov. 5, 2020. When police arrived, Benoit and a man were going through it. The officer saw drugs and paraphernalia. Benoit and the man were arrested; Benoit gave a false name — using her sister's identity — and she was released. When officers realized she wasn't the person in the driver's license photo, they tracked her down and arrested her. There was already a warrant for Benoit's arrest.

In the bag were gem bags of meth and drug paraphernalia like pipes and tourniquets.

Benoit's past crimes range from drug offenses to identity theft and forgery to escape. Benoit is charged with identity theft in Eau Claire County Court and will return to that court Aug. 20. She also is facing a sentencing after revocation hearing on Sept. 8.