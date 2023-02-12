EC woman can avoid conviction for choking, beating her roommate

Feb. 11—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for choking and beating her roommate after they returned home from drinking at some Eau Claire taverns.

The roommate sustained a concussion in the incident, police said.

Christal L. Thompson, 22, 2511 Golf Road, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

A felony count of strangulation and suffocation was dismissed but considered at sentencing.

As part of an 18-month deferred agreement with prosecutors, the misdemeanor charges will be dismissed if Thompson pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, has no contact with the woman, undergoes an alcohol and drug assessment and anger management course, and maintains absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint:

The roommate told police she was assaulted by Thompson at 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

A friend took the roommate to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where she was diagnosed with a concussion and damage to her throat.

The roommate said she and Thompson returned home after drinking at some Eau Claire taverns.

Thompson had been mad at her own sister and that made her upset. She then got into an argument with the roommate.

The roommate said Thompson hit her in the face numerous times. Thompson then took her to the ground and got on top of her.

Thompson placed both of her hands on her roommate's throat. The roommate said this caused pain and created difficulty breathing.

The woman said she was eventually able to break free from Thompson and was picked up by friends after she left the residence.

A police officer noticed significant bruising on the left side of the roommate's face, and bruising and red marks on her throat.

Besides being diagnosed with a concussion, the roommate said her vision through her left eye was blurry.

Thompson told police the altercation began with the roommate pinning her against a wall. Thompson said the roommate then used her forearm to put pressure on her throat.

Thompson said she then pushed the roommate away and they fell to the ground. Thompson said the roommate sat on her stomach and held her arms down.

Thompson said she hit the roommate once or twice and choked her for no more than 10 seconds. She said the two then eventually separated.