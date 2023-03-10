EC woman can avoid criminal conviction for physical assault with man

Mar. 9—EAU CLAIRE — The female half of the Eau Claire couple who police say physically assaulted each other during an argument the day after Christmas has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction.

The woman lost consciousness during the assault, police said.

Iris Y. Barrientos, 31, 2527 Sessions St., pleaded guilty Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. A misdemeanor count of battery was dismissed but considered at sentencing.

As part of a one year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the disorderly conduct charge will be dismissed if Barrientos pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 40 hours of community service and has no violent, threatening or harassing contact with anyone.

Barrientos' co-defendant, Jesus Solis Sanchez, 30, also of 2527 Sessions St., returns to court March 23. He is charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer responded to the couple's residence on Monday, Dec. 26, for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Barrientos said she and Solis Sanchez have lived together for about three years and have one child.

The subject of infidelity came up while the couple was talking and drinking alcohol.

Solis Sanchez then became agitated and began talking louder to Barrientos. After he called her derogatory names in Spanish, Barrientos admitted to punching Solis Sanchez in the face with a closed fist.

Solis Sanchez then struck Barrientos twice in the back of the head. Barrientos said the blows caused her pain and she became light headed. She said she ended up fainting as a result of being struck in the head. After she regained consciousness, she noticed that Solis Sanchez had left the residence.

Solis Sanchez told the officer that Barrientos punched him in the face during the argument and that his eye became swollen. He denied hitting Barrientos.