EC woman avoids criminal conviction for exposing kids to meth

Oct. 28—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman who authorities say exposed her four children, ages 2 to 11, to methamphetamine has avoided a criminal conviction.

Kayla R. Bundy, 34, 233 Ferry St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to an amended noncriminal county ordinance violation of disorderly conduct.

Judge Sarah Harless fined Bundy $206. She was originally charged with a felony count of neglecting a child.

Three additional criminal charges of neglecting a child were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Both Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ronquist and defense attorney Karl Schmidt told Harless that this resolution is appropriate and in the best interests of the involved parties.

The attorneys also said that Bundy has been extremely compliant with the directives of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Oct. 15, 2020, an Eau Claire police detective became involved in a domestic abuse and drug endangered children investigation at Bundy's residence.

Bundy and an adult male resided together at the residence. She was responsible for the care of her four children. Bundy told a social worker that she and the adult male used methamphetamine together and that her use was almost daily.

Bundy said she did not believe her children were aware of the drug use, but that she and the male did ingest methamphetamine with her children present in the home.

On Nov. 4, the detective received a report from a chemist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Based on testing samples from Bundy's home, the following surfaces tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine: living room wall, television stand and window; and basement bedroom headboard, dresser, drywall and half wall. The samples were taken Nov. 3.

The detective met with Bundy on Nov. 12 and informed her that a urine sample she provided on Oct. 15, 2020, tested positive for methamphetamine.