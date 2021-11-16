EC woman avoids felony conviction for exposing kids to meth

Nov. 16—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for exposing her two young children to methamphetamine.

Brittany C. Cloud, 34, 3222 Eldorado Blvd., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child.

As part of a 30-month deferred agreement with prosecutors, the charge will be dismissed if Cloud pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 120 hours of community service, has no contact with known drug dealers or users, completes an alcohol and drug assessment, and complies with all conditions from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County social worker provided a police detective with a report concerning Cloud's drug usage and that her 3- and 9-year-old children may have been exposed.

The report said that Cloud has a female friend who brings fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin into Cloud's home.

The report said Cloud and her friend snort methamphetamine in front of the children and sell drugs to various people in Hayward.

The report indicated Cloud invited family members to her residence, who use the illicit drugs to the point of intoxication and then have brawls.

The report said Cloud's children are present during the altercations and drug use.

Cloud was last reported to be abusing drugs in front of her children in late January.

The detective and social worker then spoke to Cloud about the allegations contained in the report.

Cloud said several members of her family are spiteful of her success.

When asked about drug use, Cloud said she had relapsed with alcohol and eventually began to snort methamphetamine.

Cloud agreed to submit to a drug test, which was positive for the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Cloud then admitted to using methamphetamine the previous weekend. She said she uses methamphetamine a couple of times a month, via nasal ingestion, with her female friend.

Cloud was adamant that her children would not test positive for methamphetamine or any other illegal drugs.

The detective spoke with Cloud's female friend on March 18. The woman denied any illegal drug sales, but admitted to being a former heroin addict. She also admitted to using methamphetamine with Cloud through nasal ingestion.

The woman said she knows of only one occasion where Cloud used methamphetamine at her Cameron Street residence.

Hair follicle tests for Cloud's two children were collected in February.

The older child's test was negative. The younger child's test was positive for the presence of methamphetamine.